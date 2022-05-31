Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

