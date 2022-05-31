Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 220,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

