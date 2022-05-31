Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

