Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Up 0.6%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SECYF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

