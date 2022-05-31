SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SEEK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. SEEK has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.

