Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $5.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 2,483,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,189. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 844.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

