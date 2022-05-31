SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 351,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.31. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 31.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 7.6% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 910,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SelectQuote by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,162,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 172,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.