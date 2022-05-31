Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $305.22 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Serum has a total market cap of $305.22 million and approximately $61.31 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,775.46 or 0.99989704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

