ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Down 30.7% in May

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SREV. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV remained flat at $$1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,170. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.68. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

