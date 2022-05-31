ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.68. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 361,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

