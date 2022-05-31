SFL (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.57

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SFL in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

