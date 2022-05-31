Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Up 55.6%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating) shares rose 55.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 5,123,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 974% from the average daily volume of 477,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £704,546.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84.

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration and development company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, carmel sapphire, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile.

