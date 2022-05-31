Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Trading Up 4.8%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 2,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.
About Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shimao Group (SHMAY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.