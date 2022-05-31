Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Baader Bank raised Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

