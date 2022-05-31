Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Baader Bank raised Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

