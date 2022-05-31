Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Down 31.7% in May

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHBI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

