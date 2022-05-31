Short Interest in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Declines By 26.2%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 668,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,542. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

