Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Declines By 37.0%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 473,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of BMA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 2,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,994. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

