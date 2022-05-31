Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Expands By 35.3%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.
OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.
