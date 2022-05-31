Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Expands By 42.6%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:BGX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.