Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Expands By 42.6%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:BGX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

