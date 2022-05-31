Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Drops By 23.2%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

BVN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 3,333,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,866. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,219 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

