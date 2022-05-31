Short Interest in Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Drops By 30.9%

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 401.2 days.
Shares of DEXSF stock traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 7.55. 14,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236. Dexus has a 52 week low of 6.94 and a 52 week high of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.70.
Dexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
