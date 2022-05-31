Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Drops By 29.2%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091,140 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,205,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.69. 68,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,219. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

DDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

