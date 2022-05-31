Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rises By 34.5%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EWBC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,611. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

