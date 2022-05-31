Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Expands By 37.3%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ENQUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ENQUF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.