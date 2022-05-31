Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Increases By 41.1%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,711,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 1,212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,852.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF remained flat at $$24.03 during trading on Tuesday. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

