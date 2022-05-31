Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Increases By 42.0%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.6 days.

OTCMKTS EXPGF traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Experian has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Separately, Citigroup cut Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

