Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Decreases By 33.3%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSB. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 89.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 68.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. 174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

