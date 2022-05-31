Short Interest in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Expands By 43.8%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $54,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $128,893.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.