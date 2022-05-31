Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expands By 37.5%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 948,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,950. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.48.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Five Below by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Below by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Five Below by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.