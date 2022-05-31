Short Interest in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV) Drops By 28.0%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GGGV stock remained flat at $$10.11 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. G3 VRM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGGV. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

