Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Declines By 19.6%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GENE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,268. Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

