Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Increases By 44.7%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 862,704 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,203,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 87,941 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

