Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rises By 36.7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 21,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

