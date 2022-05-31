Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Rises By 40.8%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

