Short Interest in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Declines By 34.3%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 11,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,415.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,802,997 shares of company stock worth $136,183,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 12.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $420,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 29.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 2,088.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Hayward has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

