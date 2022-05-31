Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Decreases By 33.2%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 671,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.52. 26,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $48.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
