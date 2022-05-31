Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Decreases By 20.3%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,591 shares of company stock worth $646,155 in the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

NYSE H traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. 783,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,561. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 631.19 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

