Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Decreases By 23.7%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.39.

OTCMKTS IAFNF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

