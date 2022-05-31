Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Expands By 46.7%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock remained flat at $$1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $93.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.25.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jiayin Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

