Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Drops By 31.6%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Journey Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 375,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.