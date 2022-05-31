Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Expands By 33.3%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,963. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.