Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Decreases By 33.7%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LianBio stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,497. LianBio has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75). Equities analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LianBio news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,999,090.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LianBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

