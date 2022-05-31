Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Drops By 30.0%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mannatech by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
