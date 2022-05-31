Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Declines By 31.1%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAQC remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

