Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Grows By 41.9%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 840,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,193.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRAF. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

