Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Rises By 43.5%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 611. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $48.55.
About Mitsubishi Chemical (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHY)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.