Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Rises By 43.5%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 611. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

About Mitsubishi Chemical (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.