Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Decreases By 26.8%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Muscle Maker stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 116,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,108. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

