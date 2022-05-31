Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Decreases By 26.8%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Muscle Maker stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 116,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,108. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.
Muscle Maker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
