Short Interest in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Decreases By 22.1%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NRZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 4,799,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

