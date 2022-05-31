Short Interest in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Grows By 41.3%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMGA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

