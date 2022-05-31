Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Declines By 27.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 5,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,649. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

